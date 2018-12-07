NATO-Russia INF treaty violation threat [International Edition]

Welcome to International Edition.

This week we return to Vladimir Putin’s warnings against an arms race in the United States. The Russian president threatens to develop new missiles if the Americans step out of the 1987 nuclear treaty that regulates their use.

In France, the executive has made a decision, the fuel tax for the year 2019, the main issue behind the yellow vest movement, has been cancelled. Despite this, the protests continue.

Here are the headlines for this week covered by our various editorial teams.

Translated by Nyasha K Mutizwa @NyashaKMutizwa