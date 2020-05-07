8 billion dollars to fight covid-19 [Business Africa]

Business Africa
World leaders pledge 8 billion dollars for research, and manufacture of a possible vaccine and treatments for COVID-19.
This amount will come from several sources of funding, including equity, loans and grants from governments and institutions.
World leaders hope to soon find a vaccine against COVID-19.
They decided this week to mobilize 8 billion US dollars, dedicated to the research of a treatment to overcome the disease. The amount will come from several sources of funding including equity, loans and donations.
Algeria rejects International Monetary Fund assistance despite current financial crisis.
Algeria has ruled out indebtedness to financial institutions such as the IMF despite a financial crisis in the country, caused by the fall in oil prices.
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune prefers “to borrow from citizens rather than international institutions”.
Go to video
Zimbabwean woman feeds people starved by COVID-19
Go to video
Ethiopia coronavirus: 'record' 25 new cases takes tally to 187
Go to video
Africa's lead COVID-19 technocrats: WHO's Matshidiso Moeti
Go to video
Ghana coronavirus: 3,091 cases; police rolls out mass testing
Go to video
Kenya coronavirus: 582 cases, lockdown in Eastleigh, Mombasa City
Go to video
Nigeria coronavirus: 3,145 cases, Niger State patients protest