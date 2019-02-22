Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

International edition

international-edition

Donald Trump calls on the EU to repatriate its jihadists [International Edition]

Donald Trump calls on the EU to repatriate its jihadists [International Edition]

International edition

*Welcome to see you again for this other issue of International Edition. *

The Vatican is at war with paedophilia. The Catholic Church held this week the first global meeting following repeated scandals of sexual abuse by priests. A roadmap for future concrete measures to be developed after this short summit was presented to the participants.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..