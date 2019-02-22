Donald Trump calls on the EU to repatriate its jihadists [International Edition]

International edition
*Welcome to see you again for this other issue of International Edition. *
The Vatican is at war with paedophilia. The Catholic Church held this week the first global meeting following repeated scandals of sexual abuse by priests. A roadmap for future concrete measures to be developed after this short summit was presented to the participants.@ruth_lago
04:47
Cleric sex abuse meeting in Rome [The Morning Call]
12:33
Trump's 2019 State of the Union [International Edition]
Go to video
Photos: Pope in UAE, inter-faith meeting, historic mass in Arabian peninsula
Go to video
Pope hopes for peace as Congolese await poll results, EU cuts staff
10:18
NATO-Russia INF treaty violation threat [International Edition]
01:31
Pope Francis lit candle for Syrian children 'tormented by war'