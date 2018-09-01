Welcome to Africanews

Video: Ugandans debate radicalisation after Bobi Wine's music rival is attacked at concert

Daniel Mumbere

Uganda

Ugandans on social media are engaged in a fierce debate over the justification of an action by revelers at a music concert who blocked a popular musician from performing at a concert on Friday, accusing him of aligning himself with the oppressive government of president Yoweri Museveni.

Bebe Cool, real names Moses Ssali, one of the leading Reggae musicians in the East African nation, was slated to perform at a concert headlined by Jamaican Reggae star, Tarrus Riley, in the capital Kampala.

However, just 30 seconds into his performance, revelers started booing, throwing bottles and other items at the stage, shouting that they would not be entertained by someone who has chosen the side of ‘their oppressor’.

When a 20 year old youth is arguing politics...he should know that his brain is not yet that mature to understand the entire situation.

Bebe Cool is a vocal supporter of president Museveni, and was one of the leading artists who campaigned for the 74 year old president ahead of the 2016 elections.

They produced a music video dubbed ‘Tubonga Nawe’, endorsing Museveni’s 5th presidential bid. The hit was widely popular and controversial as the fans of the artists described it as betrayal.

Museveni has on several occasions graced the concerts organised by Bebe Cool.

Bebe Cool also made headlines this week when he told a local television that ‘the brains of many young people in Uganda have not matured enough to understand politics’.

‘‘When a 20 year old youth is arguing politics…he should know that his brain is not yet that mature to understand the entire situation,’‘ argued Bebe Cool.

He is also on record for criticising the popular musician and legislator, Bobi Wine, real names Robert Kyagulanyi. As Ugandans used the hashtag #FreeBobiWine to rally the world to advocate for Bobi Wine’s release from military detention for the past two weeks, Bebe Cool routinely mocked their efforts using the hashtag #FreeBebeCool.

So, on Friday, the same day, Bobi Wine was finally granted permission to travel abroad for specialised medical treatment, having suffered severe injuries at the hands of Museveni’s soldiers, anger over the human rights violations was brimming, and Bebe Cool was at the receiving end.

As the videos and pictures of Bebe Cool being escorted off the stage by police, having been rudely denied a chance to perform, debate quickly started on whether the actions of the concert goers was justified.

Bebe Cool deserves the humiliation

On one hand, many people argued that Bebe Cool deserved all the hate and abuse he recieves, because he consistently praises the oppressors of his rival Bobi Wine.

‘When they go low, you go high’

Others however argued that the opposition must not behave like the oppressors they are trying to get rid of.

