Protests in Uganda as Bobi Wine, Zaake defy examination by gov't doctors

Daniel Mumbere

Uganda

Protests have erupted in Uganda over the re-arrest of popular musician and legislator, Robert Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine, who was restricted from travelling abroad on Thursday.

Local newspaper Daily Monitor reported that police and military personnel were engaged in running battles with Bobi Wine’s supporters in Kamwokya, a suburb of the capital Kampala.

The Friday morning protests in Kamwokya, where Bobi Wine was raised and operates several businesses, were sparked by news that the 36 year old legislator had been prevented from seeking specialised medical attention abroad.

Bobi Wine sustained severe injuries during his arrest and military detention two weeks ago, where opposition supporters are alleged to have stoned the convoy of president Yoweri Museveni during campaigns in a local election in the West Nile town of Arua.

A television journalist working for local NBS television, was beaten by security operatives while covering the protests.

Bobi Wine, Zaake defy gov’t doctors

Bobi Wine, together with another legislator who was injured in the same Arua chaos, Francis Zaake are reportedly being at Kiruddu Hospital in the capital Kampala.

Local media is reporting that the two legislators have refused to grant permission and access to the government doctors at the hospital.

The government had earlier indicated that the legislators will be allowed to travel after they have been examined by government doctors to ascertain their condition.

Before their aborted missions to travel abroad for specialised treatment, both Bobi Wine and Zaake had been hospitalised at the private Lubaga Hospital in Kampala.

Bobi Wine was also attended to by government’s military doctors during the two weeks he was in the custody of the Ugandan army.

Photo Credit: Kyagulanyi Barbie Itungo

