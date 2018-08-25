Uganda security chiefs seek public trust, warn social media instigators

Uganda’s security chiefs are calling for the public to trust them to deal effectively with security issues in the country.

The country’s police chief, a top army general and head of the prisons service held a press briefing to address recent politico-security issues that have gripped the country in recent weeks.

Major-General Kaneirugaba Muhoozi of the Uganda Defense Forces advised that people should trust them to to do their job but also cautioned against the use of social media to spread misinformation.

“Trust us to do our job. We shall give you all updates of what happened & what is happening: There’s absolutely no need to speculate.

“Those who were posting fake pictures on social media need to stop. Let’s be responsible, don’t play around with the security of your country. Exercise your duty in the right manner,” he added.

Police chief Okoth Ochola backed the call for a responsible social media space taking the opportunity to dispel rumours that he had resigned his post.

“I want to inform people who use social media that they should stop circulating fear in the public. Someone made a tweet saying I had resigned. How can a whole IGP write to the President that he wants to resign ? I don’t want to resign, please,” he said.

On the specific subject of an attack on President Museveni’s convoy in the Arua municipality, he stressed that the president had the right of way ahead at all times and that people who lead protests are to be held responsible if it degenerates at any point.

Museveni’s convoy was reportedly attacked ahead of a by-election. In the ensuing security action, a driver of artiste turned lawmaker, Bobi Wine was shot dead. The lawmaker along with 32 others are standing trial for treason.

Journalists in Uganda are reporting that a bodyguard and music producer of detained pop star turned legislator, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly referred to as Bobi Wine, have been arrested.

The two are said to have been arrested from a nightclub in the capital Kampala by unidentified persons who whisked them into a vehicle and drove off at top speed.

The lawmaker is facing treason charges in a civilian court after a court martial dropped charges against him relating to illegal possession of arms.