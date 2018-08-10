US to sanction Russia over Skripal poisoning [International Edition]

International edition
The United States imposed new economic sanctions on Moscow in connection with the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal.
In Argentina, the senate rejected a bill to legalise elective abortions. In the streets of Buenos Aires, thousands of pro-choice activists took to the streets to shout their discontent.
Stay with us as we go through together the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.
10:04
Trump reverses family separation policy after global outcry [International Edition]
10:14
Italy's new government wins confidence vote [International Edition]
11:49
US-North Korea summit cancelled [International Edition]
12:31
Iran: Fate of the nuclear deal [International Edition]
Go to video
US warns diplomatic staff of 'specific threat' at Mogadishu airport
Go to video
US embassy interviews 'terrorist' baby after travel error