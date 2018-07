South Africa pays homage to Mandela's "long way to freedom" [No Comment]

On the occasion of the 100th birthday of Nelson Mandela, The Elders, a group of international leaders, led a march symbolizing Madiba’s “long way to freedom”. Every year, the “Mandela Day”, which coincides with the birth of “Madiba” in the village of Mvezo (southeast), is celebrated in the “rainbow nation” .