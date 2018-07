Egyptian speed painter creates upside down portraits at lightning speed [No Comment]

It only takes a few minutes for an Egyptian artist to paint an entire portrait, upside down. At lightning speed, 23-year-old Albert Magdy uses a pair of paintbrushes to paint Arab and international celebrities, often during a live performance in front of an audience. His mission is not only to create a canvas, but also to amaze the public and draw their interest in the work he does with his skillful hands.