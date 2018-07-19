Extinct animals live on at Cairo zoological museum [No Comment]

Concealed in the heart of Egypt’s Giza zoo is the Zoological Museum, where time has frozen – at least a hundred years of it, as animal history is kept alive through ancient preservation processes. Hundreds of mammals, reptiles, birds and insects are on display at the three-storey museum, which prides itself on being the only museum in the Middle East and Africa to display rare and even extinct animals, such as Reem Deer, Sinai Leopard and the Abu Moussa bird.