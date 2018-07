Eritrean President begins historic visit to Ethiopia [No Comment]

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki kicked off on Saturday a historic visit to Ethiopia to cement the relationship between the two neighbors of the Horn of Africa who recently put an end to twenty years of war between them. The Eritrean head of state was greeted with honors by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his arrival in Addis Ababa for a three-day official visit, an AFP journalist said.