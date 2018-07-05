Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Abiy to visit Ethiopians in the United States on 28-29 July

Abiy to visit Ethiopians in the United States on 28-29 July
Daniel Mumbere

Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed will travel to the United States at the end of this month, where he will engage members of the diaspora, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry explained that Abiy’s visit is aimed at boosting the involvement of all Ethiopian Diaspora living in the US in the ongoing reforms, development, and democratisation in their country of birth.

As part of ongoing reforms, cabinet recently approved the Amnesty Law that grants amnesty for individuals and groups, either under investigation or convicted on treason, crimes against the constitutional order and armed struggle.

Reformist Abiy

Abiy has championed several economic, political and diplomatic reforms including the liberalisation of the economy, release of political prisoners and expressing willingness to end a bitter border disbute with Eritrea that has kept the two countries at loggerheads for over two decades.

The initiative which is to be approved by parliament this week is part of efforts to engage with Ethiopians that fled the country and have been living in exile for fear of political persecution by the previous administration.

Abiy, who took office in April this year, has called on all opposition groups to return home and engage in peaceful struggles, pledging to work with all to unite and transform the country.

Several prominent figures including former senior Derg official Ambassador Dr Kassa Kebede, journalist and Oromo activist Mohammed Ademo, leaders of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and the Oromo Democratic Front (ODF) have heeded the call and returned to Ethiopia after several years of exile.

ALSO READ: Oromo activist, Jawar Mohammed to return to Ethiopia as OMN opens Addis office

The US trip which is to be held under the theme ‘demolishing the wall, let‘s build the bridge’ will have meetings in Washington, DC on July 28 and Los Angeles on July 29, 2018.

The Ministry invited all Ethiopians to participate in the meeting, regardless of their political ideology, religion, and ethnic background.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..