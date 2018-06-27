Welcome to Africanews

Oromo activist, Jawar Mohammed to return to Ethiopia as OMN opens Addis office

Daniel Mumbere

Ethiopia

US-based Oromo Media Network (OMN), which was banned for inciting violence and promoting terrorism, has opened an office in Ethiopia, the privately owned Addis Standard website reports.

The development follows the weekend announcement by Ethiopia’s government that 264 media outlets including websites, bloggers and TV channels, OMN inclusive, would have their access restored in line with ongoing reforms.

“Oromo Media Network, which was facing terrorism charges until recently, has inaugurated its office in #AddisAbaba today,” tweeted Addis Standard.

Minnesota-based OMN was banned in Ethiopia in February 2017 after the government said it belonged to “terrorist” organisations, but the ban was lifted last month as part of reforms being undertaken by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In May, Ethiopia’s attorney general dropped charges against OMN, and its executive director, Jawar Mohammed.

Addis Standard also reported that following the inauguration of the OMN office in Ethiopia, its director, who is also a prominent Oromo activist, would be travelling back to Ethiopia on August 06, 2018.

Several other critics of the previous administration including opposition politicians have announced intentions to return home, saying they are encouraged by ongoing reforms championed by the new prime minister.

