Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Ethiopia PM asks supporters to scale down rallies, remain vigilant against 'enemies of reform'

Ethiopia PM asks supporters to scale down rallies, remain vigilant against 'enemies of reform'
Daniel Mumbere

Ethiopia

Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed ahas asked his supporters to scale down on the massive rallies that have been held across the country, in support of ongoing reforms.

Abiy says Ethiopian people should instead focus on implementation of the development programs and guard against plots designed to create conflict among emerging states.

Reform rallies

Last week, a massive rally was organised in Bahir Dar, the capital of Amhara regional state, in support of Abiy’s reforms.

Rallies were also held in several other cities including Debre Berhane and Woldia.

Last month, the prime minister attended a massive rally in the capital Addis Ababa that was organised to support his reforms. That particular rally was disrupted by a grenade explosion, which the state late explained was part of a plot to fail the economy.

[Photos] Ethiopia’s explosive ‘In Abiy We Trust’ rally

Abiy has championed several economic and political reforms since he took office in April, with one of the more radical ones being a decision to make peace with Eritrea by accepting the resolutions of the 2000 Algiers Agreement that hands over the the disputed border town of Badme to Eritrea.

Despite being elected leader of the governing Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPDRF) coalition, there has been reported disquiet from one of the four constituent parties.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front, initially resisted the decision to make peace with Eritrea and also questioned Abiy’s decision to liberalise the economy.

Ethiopia’s peace deal with Eritrea criticised by TPLF

Abiy in a press conference held on Tuesday, thanked several groups that have worked to minimise damage in several flaring conflicts in regional states across the country.

State broadcaster Fana Bc said Abiy thanked the youth in Gurage zone of SNNP regional state and the Sidama elderly for the effective reconciliation measures they implemented within a short period.

Also, following violence in Asoss, the capital of Benishangul Gumuz regional state that left up to 10 people dead, up to 11 police officers and four senior officials of the regional administration have been relieved of their duties.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..