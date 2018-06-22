Welcome to Africanews

Trump reverses family separation policy after global outcry [International Edition]

US President Donald Trump reversed his own policy over the separation of undocumented parents and children. He signed an executive order promising to keep families together in migrant detentions.

While the Hungarian parliament proposes a law to tax pro-migrant aid groups.

And Israeli Prime Minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, charged with fraud.

These and more on this week’s International Edition

