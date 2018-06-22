Trump reverses family separation policy after global outcry [International Edition]

International edition
US President Donald Trump reversed his own policy over the separation of undocumented parents and children. He signed an executive order promising to keep families together in migrant detentions.
While the Hungarian parliament proposes a law to tax pro-migrant aid groups.
And Israeli Prime Minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, charged with fraud.
These and more on this week’s International Edition
Italy's new government wins confidence vote [International Edition]
US-North Korea summit cancelled [International Edition]
Iran: Fate of the nuclear deal [International Edition]
US warns diplomatic staff of 'specific threat' at Mogadishu airport
US embassy interviews 'terrorist' baby after travel error
DRC: US, EU sanctions on high ranking officials illegal - minister