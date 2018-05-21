Royal wedding fever [Culture on The Morning Call]

Linnete Bahati talks about the most talked about wedding of the year between Prince Harry and now the Duchess of Sussex.

What really made this wedding interesting is the fact that Meghan Markle is of mixed race. Her mother is African-American, while her father is Dutch-Irish. Unfortunately her father wasn’t able to attend the wedding due to health issues.

There are many people who really believe there’s an unnecessary obsession for the royal family. And that even made some not to be interested in this wedding. But what about the black community in Britain and the rest of the world. Did they find the marriage symbolic or meaningless?