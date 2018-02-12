Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Inside historic St. George's Chapel where Britain's Harry will marry Meghan Markle in May

Inside historic St. George's Chapel where Britain's Harry will marry Meghan Markle in May

United Kingdom

Britain’s Kensington Palace has announced details of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, due to take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday May 19, 2018.

Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, and American actress Markle, will tie the knot at Windsor Castle, home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years.

The service will begin at midday at St. George’s Chapel, with Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, officiating.

The couple will then go on a carriage procession through Windsor Town and the High Street, before attending a reception at St George’s Hall.

Later in the evening,there will be a smaller private gathering for the couple’s close friends and family.

Prince Harry, 33, and his American fiancée Markle, 36, announced their engagement last November.

Reuters

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..