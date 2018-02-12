Inside historic St. George's Chapel where Britain's Harry will marry Meghan Markle in May

Britain’s Kensington Palace has announced details of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, due to take place at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday May 19, 2018.

Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, and American actress Markle, will tie the knot at Windsor Castle, home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years.

The service will begin at midday at St. George’s Chapel, with Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, officiating.

The couple will then go on a carriage procession through Windsor Town and the High Street, before attending a reception at St George’s Hall.

Later in the evening,there will be a smaller private gathering for the couple’s close friends and family.

Prince Harry, 33, and his American fiancée Markle, 36, announced their engagement last November.

Reuters