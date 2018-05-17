Colourful Traditional Wedding, Africa’s Biggest Celebration [Travel]

The Morning Call
The whole world is preparing for the spectacle that the royal wedding is bound to be.
Prince Harry and former American actress, Meghan Markle will eventually be walking down the aisle at the St George’s chapel in Windsor come Saturday morning.
The story is not different in Africa. In every part of Africa, wedding are considered a big deal with a ripe collection of customs and traditions.
Aside from the food, drinks and all the merriment that comes with the ceremony, the attire is a big deal for both families especially for the bride. The traditional wedding attire makes the occasion outstanding.
Most regions have their specific fabrics that are unique and have traditional meaning attached.
In today’s travel segment, we weigh in on some of the most popular African wedding traditions.
