Royal wedding: Harry and Meghan at Windsor castle for rehearsal behind closed doors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Windsor Castle on Thursday to rehearse for their wedding.

The soon-to-be married couple will be practising their lines behind closed doors.

The British military personnel carried out a carriage procession rehearsal through the ancient streets of Windsor.

Harry is sixth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, a star of TV drama “Suits”, will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, home to the British royal family for nearly 1,000 years.

Meanwhile, royal fans have been flocking the windsor castle ahead of the wedding.

“I wrap up warm and the secret is get in your sleeping bag, throw a blanket over your head and I sleep right through“m said 83 year old Royal fan, Terry Hutt.

“Mrs Markle is here, Megan’s mum is here and she’s got a dog here, take the dog down the aisle with you like I take Camilla everywhere”, Anne Daley, 60, a Royal fan from Cardiff said.

Fans are also taking to property sharing sites, where locals are opening up their homes to royal tourists.

Airbnb, an American online marketplace and hospitality service provider says its hosts will be welcoming three times their usual number during the royal wedding, as royal fanatics look to secure their spot in Windsor.

Mother of the bride-to-be Doria Ragland arrived in London on Wednesday for the event, but her father Thomas Markle will not attend in order to focus on his health, a statement from the Kengsinston palace said.

More than 100,000 people are expected at the Windsor for this glittering ceremony on Saturday .

