Campaigns kick off in Sierra Leone ahead of March 7 general elections

Campaigns have started across Sierra Leone as politicians seek to woo voters in the upcoming general elections. Voters will cast their ballots for a president and lawmakers on March 7.

According to the National Electoral Commission (NEC), the campaign period spans between February 4, 2018 through to March 5 – two clear days to the day of voting.

Sierra Leoneans will be voting for a new president and legislators. Incumbent Ernest Bai Koroma steps down after leading the country for the last decade.

Koroma came to power in 2007 under the aegis of the All People’s Congress (APC), he won a second term in November 2012. The two main candidates aiming for Bai Koroma’s seat are a minister and former junta leader turned politician.

Sierra Leone’s 2018 poll takes shape as major candidates are announced https://t.co/HPgrvwSgqW — africanews (@africanews) October 19, 2017

The ruling APC have chosen the former Foreign Minister, Dr Samura Camara, as its candidate for the polls. Koroma is on record to have said he is the man to win the elections for the APC in March.

The main opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) has also picked a retired brigadier, Julius Maada Bio as its candidate as it aims to return to power after a decade in opposition.

Sierra Leone will be aiming to entrench West Africa’s growing stature as a hub of peaceful handover of political power. Ghana, The Gambia and Liberia have all held successful polls and incumbents handing over power.