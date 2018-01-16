Namibia shares hilarious response to Trump's 'shithole' comments

Namibia
Following U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial reported comments referring to Haiti and African countries as “shitholes”, Namibia has hit back with a video that hilariously disses his crude remarks.
The video highlights the unique things that make Namibia a desired travel destination including the extraordinary dunes of the Namib desert, the diverse wildlife while at the same time calling out the US President’s stance on climate change.
The video ends with an invitation for all to considering travelling to Namibia and specifically for Americans to consider making the trip to ‘shithole Nambia’.
Many people are hoping that the video which has a few thousands of views goes viral, adding its voice to that of individuals, politicians and institutions who continue to condemn the racist comments that Trump has since denied.
Seriously considering going to Namibia now ??? #shitholecountries https://t.co/EckzlrUWjI— Laura Beljaars (@iLaura_B) January 16, 2018
The proper response from one of the best shithole countries in Africa! https://t.co/F8tez8zWKX https://t.co/P6gJjNjPtE— Onne Vegter (@OnneVegter) January 16, 2018
Hahaha let's promote our shithole continent in a way Trump America understands https://t.co/iuZzLl0XeY— Sport Solutions (@SportSolutionBW) January 16, 2018
