Champions League: PSG, Tottenham eye qualification

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on February 14, 2023.  
Copyright © africanews
FRANCK FIFE/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Champions League

Ahead of Wednesday's (Mar. 8) match against Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16, France's PSG have no choice but to win.

Kylian Mappe's teammates are in danger of another disappointing exit from the competition, following a 1-nil defeat in Paris in the first leg.

During a press conference Tuesday (Mar. 7), the PSG head coach wished for his team to do better. 

They will be hampered by the absence of Neymar who is out for the rest of the season, though.

"Regardless of the result, tomorrow we have to play better and more aggressively than we did during the first leg," Christophe Galtier said. 

"With this approach, mindset and hunger to win, we have an opportunity to qualify tomorrow."

On the German side, the teammates of Cameroonian Choupo-Moting can feel less pressured.

In the 22 cases in which they won the first leg of a knockout duel in the Champions League, they failed to progress only on 2 occasions.

Bayern will have to defend their lead and stop Mbappe and Messi.

The fixture will kick off at 9 PM UTC + 1.

During the other match of the evening, the north London club of Tottenham will go into the must-win second leg of the last-16 tie against Milan.

