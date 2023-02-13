Champions League: Choupo-Moting, former Parisian and Munich threat

Former PSG, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting occupies a crucial place in the Bayern system and dreams of doing damage on Tuesday in the Champions League at the Parc des Princes.

"I wouldn't mind him scoring!" It was with this short sentence at a press conference that Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann answered a question about Choupo-Moting, who in two years at PSG (2018-2020) had become one of the darlings of Parisian supporters.

At 33, the Cameroonian international seems to have finally found his place in Bavaria. In mid-February, he has already played more in the Bundesliga (838 minutes) than over the whole of the 2020-2021 season (810) and more than double the whole of last season (381).

"He's in good health, that helps him, he's confident. He's an important player for us as a point of fixation in front, with his back to goal, he knows how to use his physical qualities", praised Nagelsmann before this round of 16 go to Paris.

▪️ Our 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 goalscorer of 2022

▪️ Our 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 goalscorer of 2023



Choupo picking up right where he left off 🔥#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/YCtDXhcpmj — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) January 20, 2023

"He also has attacking qualities in the 16m, to score. He is good at receiving crosses. We don't have many typical players in the box, Choupo is very important for that, Thomas (Müller) too", added the Munich technician.

Barred from Bayern's starting 11 in his first two seasons by goal machine Robert Lewandowski, the Hamburg native appeared during the exercise as a replacement for the Polish international, who left for FC Barcelona last summer. after eight years under the colours of Bayern.

The Bavarian leaders did not recruit N.9 in the summer of 2022 to replace "Lewy" and Nagelsmann was able to count on Choupo-Moting, injured at the start of the season, on his return from the international break at the end of September.

Since then, magnetizing the opposing defenders, he panicked the counters: in 12 matches from the beginning of October until the World Cup, he scored 11 goals and delivered three assists.