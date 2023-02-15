CL: PSG fail to deliver against Bayern, AC Milan outclass Tottenham

It still wasn’t enough. Despite efforts, Paris Saint Germain lost Tuesday (Feb. 14) at home 1-0 against Bayern Munich

The Paris-raised Coman, who PSG sold to Juventus when he was 18, held his hands up to show he wasn't celebrating scoring against his former club — Just like in 2020.

Not even Kylian Mbappé's substitute appearance could end Paris Saint-Germain's slump in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League clash.

After he entered though, Christophe Galtier's men pushed in the last 20 minutes without succeeding in thwarting the Bavarian defense.

The coach still has a card to play for the return leg scheduled on March 8.

"I hope that in three weeks from now we'll be physically fit again, we'll have some players back and we'll be able to make important rotations without creating issues for the team. And after that we'll have a match to play. If we will be able to play like we did in the last 25-30 minutes, we can hope we can beat Bayern."

Elsewhere, Italian giants Milan outclassed Tottenham 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Brahim Diaz.

A long-awaited win as the team celebrated its first Champions League knockout match in nearly 10 years.

Without Hojbjerg and Bentancur in midfield, Antonio Conte’s men failed to create chances for their strikers. The return match is set on March 8.