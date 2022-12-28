Peace to prevail in northern Ethiopia when Eritrea and Amhara fighters leave – TPLF leader

As Ethiopia's northern conflict appears to calm, resolving thorny issues remains a cornerstone for the former warring parties to achieve lasting peace.

During the first visit to the region by a high-level government delegation since the signing of the peace deal, Debretsion Gebremichael, the TPLF leader insisted the nearly two-year long war could only end up once Eritrean troops and Amhara militias leave the region.

The Tigray’s people Liberation front official accused the troops of "invading" that part of the territory adding people were being "killed, massacred".

Access and communications in Tigray being restricted, make it impossible to independently verify the situation on the ground.

The federal authorities have indeed been backed by fighters coming from neighbouring Amhara region and Eritrea.

Ethiopian officials have not said whether these fighters would disengage from Tigray. Neither is it part of the peace deal struck between the government and TPLF rebels.

The African Union envoy helping to mediate the talks, Olesegun Obasanjo, called for the withdrawal of quote on quote "foreign troops."

Ethiopia's national carrier Ethiopian Airlines said it would resume commercial flights to the war-torn region of Tigray on Wednesday (Dec. 28) after a shutdown lasting 18 months.

The resumption in some areas of banking and telecommunications services are other signs that normal services are beginning to open up.