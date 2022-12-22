Welcome to Africanews

Ethiopia, Tigray rebel officials meet to discuss implementation of peace deal

African Union negotiators and representatives of Ethiopia's federal government and TPLF rebels.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Kenya

The representatives of Ethiopia’s government and Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) senior commanders met in Nairobi Wednesday (Dec 21).

The meeting was meant for a consultation on the implementation of the November peace agreement signed in South Africa on November, 2nd.

The talks were initially scheduled on December 20 and December 23rd.

During the three-day consultative meeting the two sides are expected to discuss on the outcome document on the implementation of the disarmament process, finalisation and adoption of the terms of reference for the African Union monitoring, verification and compliance mechanism and the next steps to be implemented.

The meeting takes place amidst growing calls for the urgent deployment of the AU's monitoring and verification team whose establishment is provided under article 11 of Pretoria permanent agreement.

Additional sources • VOA

