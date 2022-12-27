Dutch striker Cody Gakpo poised to join Liverpool

Dutch club PSV Eindhoven announced on Monday having reached an agreement with Liverpool for the transfer of Dutch striker Cody Gakpo.

The 23-year old of Ghanaian origin is the top scorer in the Dutch league and comes off a successful World Cup despite Argentina's quarter-final exit. In Qatar, he scored two goals in five appearances.

Cody Gakpo was coveted by the biggest English clubs, including Manchester United, but the Reds chose to sign him, and will now have to pay almost 50 million euros to partner him with Egyptian Mo Salah.

He will be competing with Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, who was recruited for a record sum of €100m last summer.