Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Dutch striker Cody Gakpo poised to join Liverpool

Dutch striker Cody Gakpo (in orange)   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

United Kingdom

Dutch club PSV Eindhoven announced on Monday having reached an agreement with Liverpool for the transfer of Dutch striker Cody Gakpo

The 23-year old of Ghanaian origin is the top scorer in the Dutch league and comes off a successful World Cup despite Argentina's quarter-final exit. In Qatar, he scored two goals in five appearances.

Cody Gakpo was coveted by the biggest English clubs, including Manchester United, but the Reds chose to sign him, and will now have to pay almost 50 million euros to partner him with Egyptian Mo Salah

He will be competing with Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, who was recruited for a record sum of €100m last summer.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..