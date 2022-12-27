Sofiane Boufal and Azzedine Ounahi still reluctant to return to clubs

After an impeccable World Cup performance, Moroccan players Sofiane Boufal and Azzedine Ounahi are still reluctant to return to their respective football clubs

Sofiane Boufal’s side, Angers FC sit at the bottom of League one table and are in need of the winger despite his absence.

Boufal has not yet mention his return date and is considered still in vacation amid rumours he might seek a deal out of his club.

Meanwhile, Ounahi who also impressed many clubs is still undecided about his future.

His impeccable performance especially in the midfield has attracted the interests of many clubs like Napoli.

Angers' president had revealed the Ligue 1 side has already received offers from 'big clubs'.

Speaking to journalists, Ounahi revealed he will make his final decision once he gets back to his club.

After becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semifinals, Morocco’s tournament ended in two losses. But then team's achievements in Qatar will be remembered for the outpouring of pride among Arab nations.