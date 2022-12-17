Tunisians choose a new parliament

Tunisians are heading to the polls this Saturday to choose a new parliament.

The election of the 161-seat assembly is taking place after President Kais Saied dissolved the legislative body earlier this year.

The opposition, including Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party have appealed to voters to boycott these elections claiming the poll is a "coup" against the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring in 2011.

President Saied, a former law professor, has also pushed through a new constitution giving the presidency almost unrestrained powers while stripping parliament of any real power.