Tunisians choose a new parliament

Tunisia
Tunisians are heading to the polls this Saturday to choose a new parliament.
The election of the 161-seat assembly is taking place after President Kais Saied dissolved the legislative body earlier this year.
The opposition, including Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party have appealed to voters to boycott these elections claiming the poll is a "coup" against the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring in 2011.
President Saied, a former law professor, has also pushed through a new constitution giving the presidency almost unrestrained powers while stripping parliament of any real power.
01:19
HRW accuses Tunisia of not doing enough to protect women
01:32
Tunisians move to Germany as economic crisis deepens
01:27
Tunisia's union chief denounces legislative elections
01:31
Tunisian harissa listed as intangible heritage of humanity
01:23
Tunisian fans celebrate win over France
01:30
World Cup: Tunisia with the 'chance to qualify' if they beat Australia