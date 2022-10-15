Demonstrators in Tunisia demand President Kais Saied's resignation

Thousands of Tunisians took to the streets of the capital Tunis on Saturday in protest at President Kais Saied who they blame for a severe economic crisis including food shortages and soaring inflation.

Led by the National Salvation Front, a coalition of opposition parties, demonstrators marched through the main streets of Tunis calling on the president to step down.

Many protesters chanted "Go away, go away," "Revolt against Kais the dictator," and "the people want to sack the president."

Tunisia's debt far exceeds the GDP of the country and the government is now negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about two billion dollars.

Basic products such as flour, sugar and coffee are in short supply and crises such as Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine have increased the cost of imports such as cereals.

The country has also been hampered by a serious political crisis since President Saied seized full power in July 2021.