Biden to reboot ties with Africa during the U.S.- Africa Leaders summit

African leaders are meeting this week in the United States of America for the annual US-Africa summit.

The summit brings together several African leaders, organizations and top US government officials.

The Biden's three-day summit (13-15 Dec.) will feature announcements of new US investment and highlight food security -- worsened by the invasion of Ukraine

The summit will also focus on values such as democracy and good governance, as well as fighting climate change.

One key topic will be the fate of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, the 2000 deal that granted duty-free access to the US market for most products from sub-Saharan nations that meet standards on rights and democracy.

The pact expires in 2025, leading African leaders to seek clarity at a time that the United States has soured on trade deals.

The United States had invited all African Union members in good standing and with which Washington has full relations.

Leaders from South Africa, Egypt, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Tunisia and other African countries are expected to attend the summit.