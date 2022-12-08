18-year-old Jaylen Smith elected mayor in U.S.A

An 18-year-old college student is the incoming mayor of a small town in the northeast of the U.S. state of Arkansas.

U.S. media outlets including Little Rock, Arkansas, TV station KATV reported Jaylen Smith won a runoff election on Tuesday to become the mayor of Earle.

Smith graduated from Earle High School in May.

He told KATV that his involvement with the school's student government inspired him to run for office.

"People are crying out for change, and I want to be the change to move Earle forward," he said.

Smith also admitted that his age made it difficult for some voters to take him seriously.

"But I've always told people you have to start somewhere in life," he said.

Cymone Poole says she voted for Smith. She told KATV that Smith impressed her, despite his youth.

"It's just in him. You know, the way he walks, he talks, he dressed. You know, it's just in him to lead."

According to KATV, Smith is set to be sworn in on New Year's Day, and serve a four-year term.