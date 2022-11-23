The Tanzanian who left the streets for world cup glory (Inspire Africa)

Jerry Fisayo-bambi (c) Sadock John (R)
Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi returns with the following stories.
Angola:
The remarkable story of the meteoric rise of Angola's best Golfer Victor Marcal who’s gaining international recognition.
South Africa:
Also, that of Mothupi Kgopa the math teacher who launched a low-cost solar powered scientific calculator to help pupils improve their math scores in South Africa.
Tanzania:
Plus later on the show we go to Doha, Qatar where the world cup is happening, to hear from Sadock John, a Tanzanian former street child turned football icon for street children across the world.
01:38
South Africa's government workers march across major cities for higher pay
Go to video
Tanzania frees 24 Maasais accused of killing policeman
01:10
South Africa's Ramaphosa leads in two-horse race for ANC presidency
Go to video
Killer of anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani to be released on parole
01:46
South Africa: Masakhane township residents worried about transition from coal to green energy
01:55
Angola wins Africa Cup of Nations women's handball tournament in Senegal