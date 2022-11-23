The Tanzanian who left the streets for world cup glory (Inspire Africa)

On this episode of Inspire Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi returns with the following stories.

Angola:

The remarkable story of the meteoric rise of Angola's best Golfer Victor Marcal who’s gaining international recognition.

South Africa:

Also, that of Mothupi Kgopa the math teacher who launched a low-cost solar powered scientific calculator to help pupils improve their math scores in South Africa.

Tanzania:

Plus later on the show we go to Doha, Qatar where the world cup is happening, to hear from Sadock John, a Tanzanian former street child turned football icon for street children across the world.