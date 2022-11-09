Mami Wata and other stories, Africa on screen [Inspire Africa]

In this episode of Inspire Africa, Barbara Loundou first takes you to Uganda where tree planting is used to tackle the climate crisis. This is the idea of Joseph Masembe. Through his NGO, he encourages children to act for the environment. More than 250,000 trees have been planted thanks to his initiative.

Also, in Senegal, online shopping is becoming more popular. Products from all over the world are available with a single click. We will tell you the story of entrepreneurs who have identified the opportunity and are developing delivery companies.

Finally, we will introduce you to Gabonese director Samantha Biffot. Through her films and TV series, she wants to show a different image of the African continent. Her work on the myth of mermaid Mami Wata has earned her an award at the FESPACO, the Pan-African Film & TV Festival of Ouagadougou.