Qatar World Cup had 'best group stage ever', FIFA boss

The 2022 World Cup has brought the traditional share of strong emotions and footage of supporters from different nationalities coming together to celebrate unprecedented feats at the biggest footabl tournament.

FIFA president Infantino praised the group and historic knock-out phase: "Put very simply and very clearly, this has been the best group stage of a World Cup, ever. So it's very promising for the remainder of the World Cup. But the matches have been of great, great quality in beautiful stadiums - we knew that already - however, as well, the public who was there was incredible", he said joyrfully.

"Over 51,000 on average. Record-breaking figures on TV - we already had over two billion viewers, which is really incredible. The level is very, very equal."

"For the first time as well, national teams from all continents going to the knock-out phase for the first time in history. This shows that football is really becoming truly global," he added.

Festivals in Qatar have gathered fans from all over the world and the different fan zones were also very crowded.

Speaking in Qatar on Wednesday, Infantino looked ahead to the final phase of the World Cup campaign.

"We reach the top competitive phase where, of course, the big stars, the big players, the big teams, will make the difference on the pitch. So I hope, and I'm sure, we will see a fantastic conclusion of this World Cup."

The first two quarter-finals - between Croatia and Brazil, and Netherlands and Argentina - take place on 9th December, with the second two - Morocco versus Portugal and England against France, a day later on the 10th.