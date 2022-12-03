Massive celebrations in Douala after Cameroon win against Brazil

Massive celebrations rocked several streets of major town in Cameroon after the INDOMITABLE Lions thrashed Brazil 1-0 in the last group G matches in Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Cameroon became the first African team to win against Brazil in the world cup competition though they will not progress to the round of 16 after ending in the third place in their group matches behind Brazil and Switzerland.

To fans, this was a rare opportunity to beat the Samba boys after skipper Vincent Aboubakar’s only goal of the game in stoppage time

"They honoured us and made us very happy despite the fact that we did not qualify (for the last 16). We are really happy to have beaten Brazil, very happy, congratulations to the Lions, the staff especially (Vincent) Aboubakar. We knew we could do it, the win has arrived and thanks to the Lions," a fan said.

"It's a great victory, we thank the collective, the players proved despite the absence of (goalkeeper Andre) Oana they gave their all, we showed that Cameroon is a country of glory. Long live Cameroon, we congratulate the players for their fight, we congratulate President Samuel Eto'o (head of the Cameroon Football Federation). We congratulate them because they fought to take the victory, we are the only African country to have beaten Brazil," another fan said.

Aboubakar was later shown a red card after he removed his shirt to celebrate despite having a previous yellow card.

Brazil progress as group winners and Switzerland took the second qualification spot following a 3-2 win over Serbia.