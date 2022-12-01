Tunisian fans celebrate win over France

Tunisian fans celebrate their surprise 1-0 win over France, but it isn't enough to prevent them leaving the World Cup without progressing from Group D.

Wahbi Khazi's goal was the difference between the two sides, but with Australia beating Denmark 1-0 in the other game, it is France and Australia who progress.

But in stoppage time, the Tunisians on the sidelines were more interested in the other Group D game, crowding around a TV screen on the bench hoping Denmark would be able to score against Australia — a circumstance that would have lifted Tunisia into second place and also into the round of 16 in Qatar.

“We were praying for a Denmark goal but it never game,” Khazri said. “But that’s the thing with soccer, you should only count on yourself. We didn’t do enough in the first two games, otherwise we’d be through.”

France ended up winning the group with six points, ahead of Australia on goal difference. Tunisia finished with four points in third place. Denmark, which lost to Australia 1-0, ended up in last place with one point.

Meanwhile, the French soccer federation is filing a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann's disallowed goal at the end of their loss to Tunisia.

Griezmann was in an offside position when a cross came over but then retreated and appeared to be played back despite the referee having blown the whistle to terminate the game.