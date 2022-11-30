Senegal to face England in the round of 16

The African champions Senegal are the first team on the continent to qualify for the round of16 in the ongoing FIFA World Cup

The Lions of Teranga managed to defeat Ecuado on Tuesday evening sealing spot in the competition.

Ismaila Sarr broke the deadlock just before half-time by converting a penalty he had won himself.

The South American equalizer at the 68th minute but two minutes later the captain Kalidou Koulibaly gave a further advantage to the Lions.

With this precious victory, Senegal finished second in their group behind the Netherlands, who defeated Qatar 2-0

Next opponent will be Marcus Rashford's England, once again who dormineereed against their neighbours Wales.

England easily won 3-0 with a double from Manchester United striker Phil Foden, who also scored.

Rashford scored two goals at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, making him the co-leading scorer at the World Cup with three goals — the same as France striker Kylian Mbappe and two others. Phil Foden, another England player who made his first start in Qatar on Tuesday, got the other.

See you this Sunday in Qatar for a real fight of the lions