Senegalese throng the streets of Dakar to celebrate win over Ecuador

There were jubilant scenes in Dakar after the qualification of Senegal to the round of 16 at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Lions' supporters celebrated all over the streets of Dakar after their impeccable performance after beating Ecuador 2-1.

The win granted Aliou Cissé's side a place in the next round and many supporters are now hoping for the best.

"We are very happy with this qualification of the Lions. Now we just have to pray that they take the cup with them,” a fan said.

Senegal first lost its opener against Switzerlands but gainst back their confidence when thez deafeated the hosts Qatar in their second match. Their win against Ecuador though seemed impossible but the Lions of Teranga pulled up all their prowess to strike their competitors.

Senegal became the first African nation to qualify to the round of 16.

"Like all Africans around the world, like all Senegalese, today we are proud to be Senegalese because we are the first African nation that has managed to qualify for the 8th final. So, today, we are proud and you see this pride on our faces. Today, we are really proud of our Lions who fought hard to offer us this qualification to the next round,” said a fan.

"We are very happy with our Lions, we are very happy to wear the national jersey. Frankly, I have no more words because I am very happy,” another fan said.