Another 5-storey building collapses in Kenya after mass evacuation

Kenya
Another five-storey residential building collapsed on Monday in Ruiru on the outskirts of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, hours after its over 100 tenants were evacuated.
The evacuation was witnessed by the local governor, Kimani Wamatangi, on Sunday afternoon after the building developed cracks.
The National Construction Authority was earlier reported to have found it to be structurally unsound, according to local media reports.
“Tenants can no longer stay in this house because its columns- which are supposed to support it have cracked. It cannot stand for long. If not for the neighbouring house that is supporting it, it could already be down,” Wamatangi said while leading the rescue operations on Sunday, Local television station Citizen TV quoted.
This is the second building to collapse in Kiambu within one week. On November 17, another 5-storey building collapsed in Ruaka, Kiambu County.
Go to video
Killer of anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani to be released on parole
Go to video
CAR: Touadera appoints new president to constitutional court
00:55
South African court orders Zuma back to jail
01:04
Vote counting underway in Equatorial Guinea's polls
01:39
World Cup: Senegal get ready to play the Netherlands without Mané
02:41
Campaigners demand justice over violent attack on Kenyan girl in Albania