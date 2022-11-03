Widespread positive reaction to the Ethiopian ceasfire agreement

There has been widespread positive reaction to the ceasefire agreement reached between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan rebels.

World leaders have hailed the agreement signed in the South African capital, Pretoria, as a positive step towards bringing peace to the region.

However, they have encouraged further negotiations in order to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement and launch broader political talks.

But this week’s truce brings an end to two years of a devastating conflict that has left thousands dead, displaced millions, and left hundreds of thousands facing famine.

Ethiopians welcome peace deal

On the streets of the capital, Addis Ababa, residents have welcomed the deal with a sigh of relief that the hostilities are over and that peace can be restored.

‘Peace is better than war. But the truce must be carefully implemented so we don't relapse back into war,’ says banker, Degswe Assefa.

His sentiments are echoed by many others in the city who were unhappy with both the economic and humanitarian impact of the internal war.

‘It is pleasing to return to our previous peaceful life. Even our economy has been affected because of the war,’ says fellow banker, Selam Worku.

The origins of the conflict are complex. Prime Minister Abiy came to power in April 2018, pledging a raft of political and economic reforms in Ethiopia after almost three decades of government dominated by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

But in November 2020 he sent troops in to topple the TPLF in their regional stronghold after accusing it of attacking federal army camps.

While this new agreement does not address the deeper political tensions that contributed to the conflict, it’s hoped that the truce will hold, and lead to durable and inclusive peace and political stability in the country, for all Ethiopians.