South Africa, Spain agree to strengthen bilateral relations

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday agreed to strengthen bilateral relations.

Ramaphosa told reporters at a joint news conference with Sanchez that there was consensus between the two countries about the effects of climate change on the continent.

"South Africa and Spain agree that climate change, the loss of biological diversity and other environmental challenges must be addressed within the context of sustainable development. Particularly, for those who are in areas that are vulnerable and will be negatively affected by the transition that we foresee" said Ramaphosa.

"An important part of our collective responses to climate change is increased support for green, sustainable energy policies and technologies." added Ramaphosa.

On his part; Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called on global leaders to prioritise solutions to the climate change crisis threatening food security in Africa and the effects on the continent of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sánchez said now more than ever, Spain was determined to deepen its relations with the African continent as the two shared many common challenges.

"Spain wants to establish strong alliances with African countries to face together the challenges we share," he said.

"The technological revolution, food security currently affected as a result of the crisis in Ukraine or migratory movements poses the firm determination of the Government of Spain to strengthen our bilateral relations with South Africa, both political and economic and commercial ones," said Sánchez, speaking through a translator.

Sánchez was speaking during an official visit to South Africa where he met president Cyril Ramaphosa a day after meeting Kenyan president William Ruto.

Sánchez announced that the Spain would be available funding of up to 2.1 billion euros to South Africa over the next five years, which would be invested in various sectors including the renewable energy.