4th art and culture festival marks Uganda's 60th independence anniversary

It's celebration time in Kampala. The 4th Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) Annual Art and Culture Festival is in full swing.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

with AA

Uganda

It's celebration time in Kampala.

The 4th Uganda National Cultural Centre (UNCC) Annual Art and Culture Festival is in full swing. 

The event kicked off in Kampala on Friday October 7 and will close on Sunday October 9, with celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the east African nation's independence.

Throughout the 3-day celebration event, processions, traditional dances and other performance arts have animated the streets.

The event organized by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development through its UNCC agency also aims to contribute to the preservation of Uganda's history and tradition as well stimulating the local economy.

After the main independence celebrations, stage performances will bring an end to the festival.

