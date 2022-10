Horn of Africa: Families and children face starvation.

At least 20 million people affected by drought in the Horn of Africa have reduced access to nutrition, clean water, education, health and protection. According to UNICEF, nearly 900,000 children need treatment for severe and moderate acute malnutrition. The UN warns that countries in the Horn of Africa, particularly Somalia, as well as the arid regions of northern Kenya, are on the brink of famine for the second time in just over a decade.