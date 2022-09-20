Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Equatorial Guinea repeals death penalty law

Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo attends the plenary session of the Paris Peace Forum, on November 12, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
LUDOVIC MARIN/Afp or lincensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea abolished the death penalty, state television announced Monday, citing a new law signed by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The president's son who serves as one of the country's vice-presidents lauded the move he called "historic" on Twitter.

The last official execution in the small country was carried out in 2014, according to Amnesty International. Still, international NGOs and the United Nations regularly accuse the regime of forced disappearances, arbitrary detention and torture.

The measure will come into force in the 90 days following its publication in the official state journal and was approved by parliament in advance.

Equatorial Guinea follows the Central African Republic in May 2022, Chad in 2020 and Sierra Leone last year in recent years' ban on capital punishment on the African continent.

President Obiang, 80, has spent more than 43 years in power, a world record when excluding monarchies.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..