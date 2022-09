Volunteers build a "pyramid of waste" in Egypt.

In Egypt, volunteers build a "waste pyramid" on the Nile before COP27 Egyptian volunteers from the "Verynile" initiative board kayaks to catch bottles, cans and other plastic waste floating on the Nile. They then collect the waste in large blocks to form a pyramid, "a huge symbol" for the country, which will host the next UN global climate conference (COP 27) in November.