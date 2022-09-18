Welcome to Africanews

Victims rescued in Taiwan after earthquake

A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building, trapping about 400 tourists on a mountainside and derailing part of a passenger train. No serious injuries were reported immediately. The 6.8-magnitude quake was the largest of dozens that have shaken the island's southeast coast since Saturday night, when a 6.4 quake hit the same area. Most of the damage appears to be north of the epicentre, which the Taiwan Central Bureau of Meteorology said was in the town of Chishang, at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometres (4 miles).

