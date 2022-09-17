Oktoberfest, the famous German beer festival, is back.

Oktoberfest, Germany's famous beer festival that attracts millions of visitors from all over the world, opens in Munich after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mugs of beer, pork shanks, plate-sized pretzels, men in leather shorts and women in traditional dresses are back in Munich. A one-litre mug of beer (2 pints) will cost between €12.60 and €13.80, this year, an increase of about 15% compared to 2019, according to the official Oktoberfest homepage.