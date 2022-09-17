Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Oktoberfest, the famous German beer festival, is back.

Oktoberfest, Germany's famous beer festival that attracts millions of visitors from all over the world, opens in Munich after a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mugs of beer, pork shanks, plate-sized pretzels, men in leather shorts and women in traditional dresses are back in Munich. A one-litre mug of beer (2 pints) will cost between €12.60 and €13.80, this year, an increase of about 15% compared to 2019, according to the official Oktoberfest homepage.

More about
Festival Germany Culture Cultural Heritage

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..