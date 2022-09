Homemade flying machine competition during the "Flugtag" in Taiwan.

In a harbour in central Taiwan, many competitors took off from a three-storey high ramp in their homemade flying machines. Their goal was to fly as far as possible. The event, called "Flugtag", is organised every year by the energy drink Red Bull. "Everyone dreams of flying," says the pilot of this year's winner's flying machine, the "Taiwanese burger". The "Taiwanese burger" flew 32.75 metres.