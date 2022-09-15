Memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II held in Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, the Bishop of Harare held a memorial service for the late Biritsh Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week.

The service was held at the Anglican Church in the capital, Harare.

SOUNDBITE 3 - Farai Mutamiri, Bishop of Harare (English, 24 sec):

"We think of you and we would like to reassure you of our prayers for the royal family, the new king, King Charles III and the people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and the Commonwealth upon the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II", said Farai Mutamiri, Bishop of Harare.

The service was attended by a mixed congregation of Black and white participants. The British Ambassador to Zimbabwe also took part in the service.

'We have come together in this beautiful cathedral to give thanks for the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, It is a fitting place for us to do so, in the sanctuary of the faith she held dear", said the British Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson said during the church service.

The queen's death a week ago has stirred mixed feelings among some Africans about the legacy of colonialism on a continent where Britain once ruled more than half the territory